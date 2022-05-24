Nick Eli (Fondurlia) Thompson May 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nick Eli (Fondurulia) Thompson, 67, passed away recently at his home in La-feria, Texas. Nick was raised in Bovey, MN and lived a wonderful and happy life with his husband Don of 38 years.They traveled and were snowbirds for years between Texas and Minnesota. Nick enjoyed being a beautician and all of his clients loved him so much. He will be greatly missed by many.He is survived by his spouse Don, sisters Jean Fondurulia Tobey and Vicki (Topo) Mitchell and a brother Bude (Judy) Fondurulia and numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by his parents Bude and LoRayne Fondurulia and nephew Dana. Services June 23rd, 2022 at 1 PM. Graveside service. Lake View Cemetery, 1500 County Rd 440, Bovey, Minnesota. 2 PM Celebration of Life. The Locker Room, 403 Roosevelt Ave, Coleraine, Minnesota. To plant a tree in memory of Nick Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nick Eli Minnesota Hydrography Mountaineering Don Jean Fondurulia Tobey Texas Bude Thompson Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.