Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs, age 15, of Bovey, MN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 25, 2022. A memorial service is being planned. 

Arrangements are pending  with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To   sign   the   online   guestbook   or   send   condolences   visit   www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

