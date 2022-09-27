Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs Sep 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs, age 15, of Bovey, MN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 25, 2022. A memorial service is being planned. Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Griggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Service Condolence Funeral Home Mn Arrangement Nicholas A. Griggs Guestbook Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.