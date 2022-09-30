Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs 2007-2022

Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs, age 15, of Bovey, MN passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 23, 2022.
Nick was born in 2007 to Carmen and David Griggs in Grand Rapids, MN. He was a sophomore at Greenway High School where he was a member of the Spanish club. Nick was also a student at Northland Tai Kwon Do.
Nick was a sweet, kind, and compassionate person. He was always concerned about other people and could understand the pain and hurting they were in. He was everyone’s friend and would do anything for others. Nick had a deep passion for animals, had recently taken in interest in metalworking, and was thinking of a career as a welder. He was a talented artist as well as a superb grill chef, with his specialty being garlic pork chops. Mushroom hunting with his dad was one of his favorite pastimes, along with playing cribbage (which he excelled at), biking, kayaking, card and board games of all kinds, but mostly playing his favorite video game, Skyrim.
Nick is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandfathers, his beloved pets, Pepper, Gizmo, Bonnie, and Missy. He is survived by his parents; brother, Scott (Dylan Ellis); grandmothers, Cheryl Stephens and Carole Griggs; aunts and uncles, Dawn and Anthony Zimmerman; Chad Stephens and Ann Widman; cousins; Ezri, Lily, Zoey, and Brinley Zimmerman, Ariel Brynn, and Jewel Widman; and his dogs, Jack and Joe.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 2:00 PM at the Trout Lake Community Center in Bovey, MN.
The family would like thank Itasca Search and Rescue for their tireless efforts in helping find and bring home Nick.
Nick’s family does not want another family to go through the pain they are going through. If you are contemplating suicide, please reach out for help. There are a number of resources available, including Itasca County First Call for help. To access this free crisis intervention service, just dial 2-1-1. Text 4 Life is a great service as well, offering confidential services. Just Text MN to 741741 to access that service. An additional service is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline which can be reached at 988.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Itasca Search and Rescue Unit, or to the Spanish Club at Greenway High School for their upcoming trip to Costa Rica.
