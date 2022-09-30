Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs 2007-2022

Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs, age 15, of Bovey, MN passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 23, 2022.

Nick was born in 2007 to Carmen and David Griggs in Grand Rapids, MN. He was a sophomore at Greenway High School where he was a member of the Spanish club. Nick was also a student at Northland Tai Kwon Do.

