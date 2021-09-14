Neil Hoshal 1977 - 2021

Neil Hoshal, age 44, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Grand Rapids, MN. He was born on April 6, 1977, in the US Army’s 97th General Hospital, Frankfurt, Germany. At two months of age, Neil was adopted by Wayne and Jean Hoshal and sister, Ann. The family returned to the United States and settled in a northern Virginia suburb, outside of Washington DC, where Neil began school. In 1985 they moved to Grand Rapids, MN where Neil entered the third grade. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and was on the school downhill ski team. Except for a few years in Ft. Collins, CO, he spent the rest of his life in Grand Rapids.
Neil is preceded in death by his father, Wayne. Surviving him are his mother, Jean; sister, Ann; nephew and niece, Alex and Alyssa; many aunts, uncles, cousins; birth mother, Penny Vega; sisters, Amanda (Matt) Mammoser, Anna Barnes, April (Keith) Gray; nieces and nephews, Ramin, Anthony, Athene, Lilith, and Maddox; former spouse, Jen Brown; special friend, Siri Papberg; beloved dog, Titus; and many many friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. with Fr. Jerry Weiss officiating. A BBQ picnic will follow the service at Gunn Park, in Grand Rapids, MN.
The family respectfully requests that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Neil’s memory can be made to Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation’s Great Tails Animal Rescue Building Fund at www.gracf.org.
