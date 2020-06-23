Neal A. Lano, age 93, of Grand Rapids, MN, died in his home on June 21, 2020.
Neal was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 23, 1926, son of Laurel and Wilomine Lano. He was raised in Long Prairie, MN, graduating from Long Prairie High School in 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Army. Just as World War II ended in September 1945, he received his commission as infantry second lieutenant at Fort Benning, GA. He served a year in the occupation army of Austria until his discharge in December 1946. He attended the University of Minnesota Law School, graduating in June 1950. Neal was a trial lawyer, trying many cases in Northeastern Minnesota. He also had a very active office practice. Over the years he practiced law with a number of very able lawyers. He remained active in his career until 2005.
Neal belonged to the American Bar Association, the Minnesota State Bar Association, and other legal organizations. He had longtime memberships in the Cap Baker Lions Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion. He loved to travel, including many long journeys in his car. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing until he was 85.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife, Billie Louise Walter, Marilyn Hoyt Lano; and his longtime dear friend, Lorraine Antonovich.
Neal is survived by his children, Michael (Allie Jo), St. Michael, MN, Mary (Joseph) Mulvehill, Excelsior, MN, Thomas (Joan), Fosston, MN; and two step children, Cheryl (Daryl) Prather, St. Michael, MN, and Will (Ruth) Hoyt, Pequot Lakes, MN. He is survived by numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step great grandchildren. He also is survived by his sister, LoAnn Ramirez, Wichita, KS; and three nieces and one nephew.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN with full military honors. For those unable to attend, video of the service will be available on the Rowe Funeral Home website following the service.
Memorials preferred to the St. Joseph’s Church, St. Joseph’s School, or to North Central Second Harvest Food Bank.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.