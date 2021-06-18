Nancy Rudd 1954- 2021

Nancy Rudd, age 66, of Grand Rapids, MN died Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Nancy was born October 5, 1954, the daughter of Isabel and Jesse George. She was one of eight siblings.
As a daughter, Nancy was always there to help out with the gardening, chores, or providing needed care later in life. As a wife, she was a best friend and partner through all the joys and struggles of life. As a mom, she loved as deeply as a person could and dedicated her life to her sons’ happiness and success. She put everything she had into making every minute spent with her grandkids fun-loving and memorable. As a person, she lived most of her life with chronic pain and disability.
Nancy lived for being surrounded by close family and friends. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry, listening to music, and reading fiction novels. She cared deeply for all living things, spending time taking care of her plants and ensuring the visiting deer and bunnies were well fed. Nancy loved politics and was proud to have staffed the local DFL office until late 2016. Afterwards, she continued to write articles for the DFL online newspaper, Common Sense II.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Rick Rudd; her sons, Nathan (Coral) and Matt (Sana); and three grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her mom, dad and three of her siblings.
