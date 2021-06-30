Nancy M. Hicks, age 76, of Remer, MN passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
Nancy was born in 1944 to Mahlon and Opal Swentkofske in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Northland High School in Remer. Nancy was united in marriage to Thomas William Hicks on November 24, 1962. The couple lived in San Antonio, Texas for a year, then they moved back to Remer, Minnesota where they raised their family. Nancy always enjoyed going to classic car shows and traveling with Thomas and her friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Hicks Jr.; and her brother, John Swentkofske.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Thomas Hicks Sr.; daughters, Carol Hicks (Galen Plath) of Remer and Jill Walden (Reyes Garcia) of Moorehead, MN; sister, Paula Joslin (Swentkofske); brothers, Raymond (Joy) Swentkofske of Arizona and Paul (Maureen) Swentkofske of Remer; two grandsons, Garrett (Kim) Hicks of Pillager, MN and Dane Hicks of Fargo, ND; and two great grand-children.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.