Nancy Louise Mollhoff 1946-2022

Nancy Louise Mollhoff passed into eternity on May 7, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
She was born to Donald and Mabel (Mostoller) Bouchie on Feb. 23, 1946 in Bertha, MN. She lived at Eagle Bend, MN before moving to Grand Rapids with family in 1950, where she attended Wendigo School and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. She worked at Dairyland Electric Co-op before her marriage to Wayne Mollhoff in 1967, and later relocated to NE before returning to the local MN area, then to Pine City, MN.
She was a gracious, gentle, giving person of strong faith. Most recently she served on the Board of a thrift store in Pine City, where she volunteered. Her interests were volunteering, knitting and sewing for charity, birdwatching, and as an armchair sports fan of the Vikings and Nebraska Huskers, but mainly being involved in her children and grandchildren’s activities. She was mom to four children.
Preceded in death by her parents, son Peter Mollhoff, brothers Duane, Dennis, Howard, Gerald and Kenneth Bouchie.
Survived by John (Tammy) Mollhoff, Chris (very special friend Holly) Mollhoff, Jeff (Jeff Keyes) Mollhoff; Grandchildren Michael, Alexandra, and Brittany Mollhoff; Tyra, Tony and Cami Mollhoff and their mother, Christy (Frey) Mollhoff; Hannah (Sabastain) Meadows, Jessica and Caleb Mollhoff; sisters, Carol Clayton Kelk and Deloris Kosciolek, and the children’s father, Wayne Mollhoff.
She was a devoted Christian who truly believed, “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” II Corinthians 5:8
A celebration of life will be held August 6, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MN at the Harris Townhall 1-4pm.