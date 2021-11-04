Nancy Louise Flora 1952 - 2021

Nancy Louise Flora 68, was born November 16, 1952, to John and Margie Gates, in Walker, MN. She passed away peacefully October 26, 2021, at Cornerstone Residence Senior Care.
She is survived by a brother, Mike (Marie) Flora; Son, Mark (Gayle) Cooper; Daughter, Amy Cooper; Son, Eric (Mary) Cooper, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Margie Flora, Sister, Judy Meyer, and Granddaughter, Ellianna.
Nancy loved children. She spent her adult years working for ISD 318 as a paraprofessional, bus driver and substitute teacher. Her favorite thing was when she was on playground duty and driving bus. In her later years, she worked during the summertime at Walmart in Grand Rapids in the garden center. She loved taking care of the flowers there.
She loved to collect Cherished Teddies. She enjoyed watching M*A*S*H, doing word searches and being around her grandchildren.
Visitation to be held at Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, Minnesota on Saturday, November 13 from 10 am to 11 am.
Funeral service to follow visitation at 11 am, at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.