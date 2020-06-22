Nancy Kay “Nan” Ziemski, 80, of Bovey, MN passed away peacefully at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born August 13, 1939 in Duluth to Robert James Murphy, Sr. and Irene C. (Schipper) Murphy. Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Duluth Central High School. She attended the Univ. of MN-Duluth and Duluth Business University. She was employed at the Duluth Chamber of Commerce as secretary to the manager from 1958 to 1961. Nancy married Lawrence J. Ziemski on February 20, 1960. Along with her husband Larry, they bought Murphy McNeil Company from Bob Murphy. She loved to garden and enjoyed her hummingbirds. She also spent time with her husband Larry enjoying winters at Sanibel Island, Florida, and spending time at their cabin in Canada on Lake of the Woods. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence, brother Robert Murphy, and sister Marilyn. Nancy is survived by her children John Michael (Wendy), Daniel Scott and Leigh Ann Troumbly; sisters Joyce Percy and Sally Hansen; six grandchildren: Tawny Kay, Tiffany Jo, Hunter Tron and Tiara Leigh Troumbly and Benjamin Scott and Bailey Reed Ziemski. Nancy’s family would like to thank everyone who has been involved with her health care for the last 15 years. Nancy will be sadly missed by her family and friends. If so desired, memorials directed to Solvay Hospice House, 801 Bayliss St., Duluth, MN. 55811 would be appreciated. Family interment will take place at the Balsam Cemetery, next to her husband Lawrence. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555.