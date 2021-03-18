Nancy Jeanne Scott 1950 - 2021

Nancy Jeanne Scott, 70, peacefully passed away on March 2, 2021 at Diamond Willow following her battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy was born in Grand Rapids, MN, in 1950 to Bruce and Patricia Scott. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and graduated from Bemidji State University. She returned to Grand Rapids to work in accounting at Dairyland Electric Cooperative, Second Harvest and then retired from her position at Independent School District #318.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nancy enjoyed reading, traveling the world, golfing, baking and crafting. She will be remembered for the caring person she was. She was always offering love and support to her family.
She is survived by her sister and brothers, Bonnie (Larry) Swedal of Elk River, James W. (Beth Newton) Scott of Cohasset, Dan (Kim) Scott of Mankato, nieces and nephews and more friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Patricia Scott.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 27th at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Interment will be at the Itasca-Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.