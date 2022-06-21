Nancy Carol Hanson 1935-2022

Nancy Carol Hanson, Nee Howell Born February 10, 1935 passed away at her home in Brainerd, Mn. on February 27th 2022

She grew up in the Cohasset/ Grand Rapids area and will be laid to rest June 29th, 1:00 pm at the Wildwood cemetery in Cohasset where there will be brief memorial service. Friends are welcome.

Tags

Recommended for you