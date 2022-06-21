Nancy Carol Hanson 1935-2022 Jun 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy Carol Hanson, Nee Howell Born February 10, 1935 passed away at her home in Brainerd, Mn. on February 27th 2022She grew up in the Cohasset/ Grand Rapids area and will be laid to rest June 29th, 1:00 pm at the Wildwood cemetery in Cohasset where there will be brief memorial service. Friends are welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Howell Born Nancy Carol Hanson Wildwood Memorial Service Grand Rapids Cemetery Pass Away Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.