Nancy C. Oleheiser 1935 - 2021

Nancy C. Oleheiser, age 86, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Oak Hills Assisted Living, Grand Rapids.
Nancy was born in 1935 to Floyd and Lois (Hughes) Lehman in Minneapolis, MN. She came to Grand Rapids at an early age. Nancy attended school and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1953. Nancy and Paul Oleheiser were united in marriage in 1956. She worked for ISD 318 from 1966-1978 and then for Blandin Paper Co. until her retirement in 1999. Nancy was instrumental in managing the family Christmas businesses, Ye Olde Christmas House and Oleheiser Christmas Trees from 1958-1996. Nancy loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed going on many cruises over the years and traveling to new locations.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; sister, Dorothy Lehman; and brother and sister-in-law, Dorman and Viola Lehman. She is survived by her children, Ron (Kim) Oleheiser, Deb (Brian) Smith, Jan (Jim) Larson, all of Grand Rapids; 11 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM at United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Jim Crecelius will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
During this time of COVID 19, the Oleheiser family strongly recommends that face masks are worn at the service. Should you have any symptom of the virus, please refrain from attending and extend a greeting by mail or telephone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
