Nachiko “Connie” Wydra 1932- 2021

Nachiko “Connie” Wydra, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Connie was born in 1932 in Okinawa, Japan. Connie married Ray G. Wydra, Jr. on April 28, 1955, in Okinawa while he was stationed there and moved to the United States with him. They started their family and lived in Grand Rapids, MN for over 40 years and moved to Mission, TX when Ray retired. Connie enjoyed baking, cooking, and gardening. She was very proud of her Japanese heritage and loved to tell her family stories of Japan. Her goal was always to teach her family Japanese to pass along her culture and traditions.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; sister; and grandson, Jason Wydra.
Connie is survived by her sons, Gregory (Lori) of Grand Rapids, MN, Steven (Heidi), and Francis (Barbara), both of Minneapolis, MN; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Tahnee) Wydra, Zach Wydra, and Amber (Steve) Adams; and three great grandchildren, Olivia, Violet, and Nevelle.
A committal service will be held at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Essentia Health Hospice or Brookstone Manor.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.