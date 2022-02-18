Myrtle Joyce Petersen 1931-2022

Myrtle Joyce Petersen (90), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on February 16, 2022, at Sugar Brook Villa in Cohasset, MN. Myrtle was born into very humble beginnings to Milton and Dora Eng on New Year’s Eve, 1931, outside of Duluth. She married Thomas Petersen in 1952, and they began their life together. In 1958, they moved from Duluth to Grand Rapids with their two young children, Ross and Nancy. While Tom worked at Minnesota Power outside of Grand Rapids, Mert stayed home to raise their growing family. Their youngest child, Nanette, was born in 1963. Shortly afterwards, they welcomed a dog, Pierre. As her children grew up, Mert worked in multiple positions in healthcare. Both she and Tom sacrificed a great deal to make sure their kids were able to go to college. In the 1970’s, Mert herself enrolled at Itasca Community College and obtained her Associate of Arts degree.
Upon their retirement, Mert and Tom spent 16 years wintering in Mesa, AZ, and spent summers at their beloved Sugar Lake cabin. They always felt lucky to have so many good friends wherever they went: Norway Street in Grand Rapids, The Resort in Mesa, and the different places they both worked.
Mert is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, Milton and Dora; her five brothers Milton, Hans, Harold, Donald and Maynard; and of course, the family dog, Pierre. She is survived by her son, Ross (Carol) Petersen; daughters, Nancy (Jack) Knapper and Nanette (David) Jerome; brother Clifford (Nancy) Eng; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life on May 7th in Grand Rapids. Additional details will follow closer to the event. In remembrance of Myrtle’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to a local hospice.
