Myrtle A. Finckbone, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Emerald’s.
Myrtle was born in 1931 to Peter and Anna Aleksich in Bovey, MN. Myrtle married Maurice Allen Finckbone on September 27, 1947 in Bovey, MN. They moved to the Trout Lake area where they farmed and raised their family until they moved to Arbo Township. After Maurice’s passing in 1998, Myrtle moved into Grand Rapids, MN.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Frank; sister, Margaret; and granddaughter, Jenny.
Myrtle is survived by two daughters, Barbara Whatley of Bloomington, MN, Mary Booth, Coleraine, MN; two sons, George Finckbone, Marble, MN and Michael Finckbone, Spokane, WA; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.