Myron John Meyer 1931-2021

Myron John Meyer, age 89, of Deer River, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Maple Woods Assisted Living in Deer River, MN.
Myron was born in 1931 in Washington Lake Township, MN to William and Elsie (Hebeisen) Meyer. He resided in Arlington, MN for many years before moving to Grand Rapids in 1977 where he owned and operated a gas station until 2008.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, and 1 sister.
Myron is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Debra (Roger) Bandelin; sons, Allen Meyer, Richard (Lynne) Meyer and Michael Meyer; 13 grandchildren, Julie, Nathan, Jesse, Chris, Crystal, Malina, Weston, TaShanna, Morgan, Dayna, Noah, Toby, and Mandy; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Services are pending.
