Myrna Adell Biersdorff
1936-2022
Myrna Adell Biersdorff, age 86, of Grand Rapids, MN., passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Majestic Pines Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids.
Myrna was born in 1936 to Henry and Augusta Drewes in Iron Range Township, Itasca County, Minnesota. She grew up in the “Hollywood” addition of Coleraine and graduated from Greenway High School in 1953. Myrna worked as a bookkeeper throughout her career for various businesses including: Harben’s Department Store, Glorvigans, Northland Wildlife and Itasca Utilities. She was united in marriage to Irvin Biersdorff on June 12, 1976, in Grand Rapids.
After retirement, she and Irv traveled the United States in their motorhome until settling in Okeechobee, FL in 1994. The couple moved back to Grand Rapids in 1999. Myrna also enjoyed knitting and created unique blankets, mittens, and colorful hangers. Having the company of friends and relatives gave her joy. She usually had a witty sense of humor that would make people laugh. Myrna became the “adopted grandma” to many! She will truly be missed.
A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Majestic Pines for the care that was provided to Myrna.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Irv in 2008; parents; siblings and their spouses, Marjorie and Marcell Schroeder, Lloyd and Gerry Drewes, Delores and Bill Hecomovich and Evelyn “Evie” and Bob Fredrickson; son-in-law, Richard Smith; and grandson Aaron Bradley.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Vicki Smith of Jupiter, FL and Joel (Kelly) Biersdorff of Grand Rapids, MN; three grandchildren: Janelle (Todd) Taylor, Justin Bradley, and Laura (Jim) Rochford; five great-grandchildren, Owen Rochford, Isaac Taylor, Liam Rochford, Ben Taylor, and Hattie Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.
Following Myrna’s request, no formal funeral service will be held.
Irvin and Myrna’s remains will be inurned at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. A graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
