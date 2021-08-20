Myra L. Daley, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 beginning at 1:00 PM at the Harris Townhall in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
