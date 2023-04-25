Mitchell Lee Bonham 1954-2023

Mitchell Lee Bonham, age 69, of Bovey, MN, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN after a 5-year courageous battle with cancer.
Mitchell, lovingly known as “Mick” by his family, was born in 1954 in Bagley, MN to Harold and Verna (Ojala) Bonham. He graduated from Greenway High School and obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. On June 14, 1980, he married Melissa Reed at the Bethal Trinity in Bovey, MN. “Mitch”, as his coworkers knew him, worked at Blandin Paper Mill for 25 years as a loading foreman in the finishing room. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. In addition, he enjoyed gardening, mowing the grass, road trips, playing county baseball, and coaching it. He was an avid spectator of his children and grandchildren’s sports, as well as the Twins and Wild games. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mick is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Harlan Reed; and nephew, Dustin Bonham. He is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughter, Britnee Bonham (son-in-law, Steve Olson); sons, Logan (Ashley) Bonham, Rily Bonham; sister, Margo Bonham; brothers, Mark (Laurie), Mac (Sandy), Merv (Pam), Marlow (Diane), Kurt (Darra), Mike (Ginger) Bonham; sister-in-law, Jodi (Tom) Smith; brothers-in-law, Rian (Leslie) Reed, and Jace (Amy) Reed; grandchildren, Gage, Jaylee, and Maizee; mother-in-law, Janis Reed; two special godchildren, Kyle Bonham, and Bailee Bonham; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 4 PM – 7 PM at Rowe Funeral Home with a funeral service following Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery, Blackberry, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.