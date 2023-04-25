Mitchell Lee Bonham 1954-2023

Mitchell Lee Bonham, age 69, of Bovey, MN, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN after a 5-year courageous battle with cancer.

Mitchell, lovingly known as “Mick” by his family, was born in 1954 in Bagley, MN to Harold and Verna (Ojala) Bonham. He graduated from Greenway High School and obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. On June 14, 1980, he married Melissa Reed at the Bethal Trinity in Bovey, MN. “Mitch”, as his coworkers knew him, worked at Blandin Paper Mill for 25 years as a loading foreman in the finishing room. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. In addition, he enjoyed gardening, mowing the grass, road trips, playing county baseball, and coaching it. He was an avid spectator of his children and grandchildren’s sports, as well as the Twins and Wild games. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

