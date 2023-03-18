Mimi Josephine Barzen 1956-2023

Mimi Josephine Barzen, age 67, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, after fighting a rare neurological disease with her characteristic blend of courage, strength, determination, and patience. She died at home, wrapped in her husband’s arms.

Mimi was born on 1956, to John and Katherine Barzen. Her skills for planning and organization became evident early on, and she was known around the house by a variety of nicknames, including “Princess Who-You” and “Shorty the Cook.” Growing up, she discovered a love for the outdoors, which remained a constant throughout her life.

