Mimi Josephine Barzen 1956-2023

Mimi Josephine Barzen, age 67, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, after fighting a rare neurological disease with her characteristic blend of courage, strength, determination, and patience. She died at home, wrapped in her husband’s arms.
Mimi was born on 1956, to John and Katherine Barzen. Her skills for planning and organization became evident early on, and she was known around the house by a variety of nicknames, including “Princess Who-You” and “Shorty the Cook.” Growing up, she discovered a love for the outdoors, which remained a constant throughout her life.
In 1979, Mimi graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in forest management. While at the U of M, she met her future husband, Dan Hanson. Mimi and Dan married in 1979 and, after moving several times throughout northern Minnesota, settled in Grand Rapids in 1981. As the second female forester hired by the MN Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in 1980, Mimi also became the first woman to spend her entire career at the DNR when she retired in 2017. In addition to helping private landowners with forest management, she enjoyed the challenges of leading statewide fire prevention efforts, organizing coworkers to operate the state fair fire tower and editing the DNR Forestry newsletter.
Mimi loved running, biking, and cross-country skiing, each of which she grudgingly gave up as her disease progressed. She felt at home in the outdoors, making maple syrup, walking the dogs, gardening, and observing phenology—the seasons and cycles of the natural world. Mimi also enjoyed cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, where she was always trying out new recipes for her family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Mimi is survived by her husband of nearly 44 years, Dan; their three children, Krista, Kyle, and Kevin; granddaughter, Amelia; siblings, Kathy, Tim, Molly, and Jeb; many nieces and nephews; and best friend Kristin. Mimi is preceded in death by her brother, Terry, and parents, John, and Katherine.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Minnesota’s Future Forest Fund, or any charity of your choice.
