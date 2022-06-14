Miles P. Sobolik 1939-2022

Miles P. Sobolik, age 83, of Deer River, MN passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Majestic Pines, Grand Rapids, MN.
Miles was born in 1939 to Alphonse “Al” and Josephine (Enerson) Sobolik in Grafton, ND. He graduated high school from Twin Valley, MN and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1956. Miles served as an Airman Instructor, stationed in Chanute Air Force Base, IL, the Philippines, and San Diego, CA. Miles and Bernadette (Arends) were united in marriage in 1957 in Ada, MN and together they raised eight children. After his honorable discharge, Miles worked many jobs including owning and operating Sinclair gas station in Grand Rapids, being part of the Itasca County Sheriff Department, mail carrier, teamster, and farmer.
Miles had a great talent for music. He was a master accordion, guitar, and piano player, playing pieces by ear and without sheet music. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and smoking a variety of meats for family and friends. He loved watching war and western movies and tinkering around the house and garage on projects.
Miles is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Dennis; son, John; infant sister, Judy Sobolik; brother, Larry Sobolik; and sister-in-law, Mary Sobolik.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bernadette; children, Brenda (Jim) Goodell, Rita (Greg) Craiglow, James (Julie) Sobolik, Theresa (Doug) Paskey, Lee (Jaime) Sobolik, Joseph (Betsy) Sobolik, Francis (Terra) Sobolik; 31 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren.
A rosary service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9:30 AM at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN followed by the 10:00 AM visitation and 11:00 AM mass of Christian burial and military honors. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.