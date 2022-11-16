Mildred “Millie” Frances Trebnick 1924-2022

On 11/9/2022, Mildred Frances Trebnick “Millie” passed away after a lengthy battle with CHF. She is survived by her children: Suzanne Trebnick, Gregg Trebnick, W. Bart Trebnick, Catharine Trebnick, Patricia Trebnick, Mary Kim Kaylor, Jean Anne Chez, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Millie was born on 11/19/1924 in Calumet, MN to Eastern European immigrants who instilled the love of tradition and coveted recipes to their children and grandchildren. She was proud to graduate cum laude from Greenway HS. She then graduated from Physical Therapy at the UofM where she applied her education serving as a Lieutenant in the Army Medical Unit.
She married William R. Trebnick (deceased) and settled on the Iron Range. College education was a priority for all of their children. Millie worked full-time as the Director of the Grand Rapids Hospital PT department. In her 50’s she gained her small engine pilot’s license.
Millie moved to the twin cities 22 years ago to be closer to family. Shorewood Ponds Community welcomed her and she embraced new friendships with her positive outlook on life and zest for adventure. Millie loved to travel but home was in Excelsior- spending time w/family, volunteer activities, church, and of course bridge.
We are gathering in her memory Friday, November 18, 2022
Visitation at 10:30 Funeral at 11:30, Luncheon immediately after.
Saint John The Baptist Catholic Parish Catholic church in Excelsior, Minnesota, 680 Mill St, Shorewood, MN 55331.
