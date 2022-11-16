Mildred “Millie” Frances Trebnick 1924-2022

On 11/9/2022, Mildred Frances Trebnick “Millie” passed away after a lengthy battle with CHF. She is survived by her children: Suzanne Trebnick, Gregg Trebnick, W. Bart Trebnick, Catharine Trebnick, Patricia Trebnick, Mary Kim Kaylor, Jean Anne Chez, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Millie was born on 11/19/1924 in Calumet, MN to Eastern European immigrants who instilled the love of tradition and coveted recipes to their children and grandchildren. She was proud to graduate cum laude from Greenway HS. She then graduated from Physical Therapy at the UofM where she applied her education serving as a Lieutenant in the Army Medical Unit.

