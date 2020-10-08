Mildred “Mickey” Widmer

Mildred Widmer, age 94, of Warba, MN passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Mildred was born in Saint Paul, MN in 1926 to George and Alfhild Johnson. She grew up in the St. Paul, MN area. Mildred was an excellent dancer and met Herbert Widmer at a local dance hall when he was home on leave from the Navy. The two were married on November 26, 1945. She and Herbert raised three children together in Mounds View, MN and later retired to Phoenix, AZ. Mildred spent her last several years living in Warba with her daughter and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.
Mildred enjoyed music and dancing. She was especially moved when her brother Ken would sing for her. Mildred also enjoyed playing word games and card games with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Al, Lenore, Marlene, Jerome, Ken, and Edward. Mildred is survived by her daughter Ellen Coffel; sons, Eugene (Lynda), and Kenneth; eight grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00AM at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00AM memorial service. Masks will be required. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Burial will be in the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.