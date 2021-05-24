Mildred Griese 1927- 2021

Mildred Mae Griese (Millie) age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21st, surrounded by her loved ones at Grand Village nursing home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Millie was born on November 24th, 1927 to Ralph and Ruth Flier. She was born and raised and attended schools in Armstrong and Halfa, IA. In 1947 she moved to Goodland, MN with her husband Raymond and raised their family on a dairy farm. She attended beauty school in Grand Rapids, MN and ran her own business as a beautician for many years.
Millie was a strong Christian woman involved in many ministries and devoted her life to sharing the word of God to everyone around her.
Survivors include: Sister Dorie, daughter in law Judy, 2 sons, Grieg (Mary), Keith (Wendy), and daughter Robin (Jim). 11 Grandchildren, 26 Great grandchildren and 3 Great Great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by Husband Ray, siblings Rich and Arlene, son David and great grandson Joesef.
Services will be at Goodland Community Center on Saturday May 29th at 10:00 am. Burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Goodland.