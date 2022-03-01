Michele Palkki Mar 1, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michele Palkki, age 59, of Grand Rapids, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Michele Palkki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grand Rapids Condolence Michele Palkki Arrangement Guestbook Funeral Home Cremation Services Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.