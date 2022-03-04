Michele Palkki 1962-2022

Michele Palkki, age 59, of Grand Rapids, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Michele was born in 1962 to Robert “Buddy” and Mary Chastan in Hibbing, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1980 and then attended Itasca Community College. Michele was employed with the City of Grand Rapids for over 35 years retiring from the Parks and Recreational Department in February 2018. On December 21, 1991, Michele was united in marriage to Garry Palkki. She was an active member of the Grand Rapids Assembly of God, enjoyed volunteering, loved camping and traveling especially to Israel and going up the North Shore to Naniboujou Lodge. Michele was certified in C.P.R. and was a Notary Public for the City of Grand Rapids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Buddy” and Mary; brother, Allen “Butch” Chastan.
Michele is survived by her husband Garry Palkki; stepdaughter, Amy (Mark) Naylor of Olympia, WA; her siblings, Sheila Chastan of Hibbing, MN, Patricia (Brad) Andrews of Virginia, MN, Robert “Joe” (Connie) Chastan of Grand Rapids, MN, and Lori (Kevin) Linder of Virginia, MN; 3 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Grand Rapids Assembly of God Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service Rev. Jason Kirschenmann will officiate. Burial will be in Wabana Cemetery, Wabana Township, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.