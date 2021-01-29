A wake for Michael Wayne Morris (Gwi wi zens) , 36, of Cass Lake will be held on Monday, Feb. 1, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Leech Lake Veterans Memorial Center next to the powwow grounds in Cass Lake. Michael was on active duty with the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Aviano Air Force Base in Italy when he contracted Covid 19 and passed away as a result. He is survived by his wife, Amanda and children: Matehya, Brayden, and Makenna. A full obituary is online at Carroll Funeral Home. A private funeral for immediate family will be held with full military honors and burial will be in the Leech Lake Veterans Cemetery. Due to Covid protocols, masks and sanitizing will be required.
Arrangements By: Carroll Funeral Home Deer River, MN.