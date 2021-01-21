Michael Wayne Morris 1984 - 2021

Michael Wayne Morris, “Gwi wi zens”, 36, from Cass Lake, MN began his journey to the spirit world on January 12, 2021. He passed away from Covid 19 at his home near Aviano Air Force Base in Italy. Michael was born on October 6, 1984 to Elverna “Byrd” Morris and Paul Armstrong. He grew up in the Cass Lake area and enjoyed fishing, wrestling, hunting, building treehouses, and anything with a motor. He graduated from Cass Lake/Bena High School and attended Northwest Technical College before enlisting in the Air Force. He married Amanda Miller of Ball Club, MN in 2007 and they moved to Valdosta, GA where he was stationed at Moody Air Force Base, and where they welcomed their three babies, Matehya, Brayden, and Makenna.
Michael loved military life and had served for 14 years at the time of his passing. He was deployed three times to Iraq, two times to Afghanistan, and once to Sicily, Italy. His unit’s motto was “We do the things we do so others may live” and he took that mission very seriously. He attained the rank of Technical Sergeant in the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and was fondly nicknamed “Kickin Wing” by his unit. Major Christopher Clark, the Squadron Commander, said in a release, ”Mike was well known and highly respected in our community. He was a friend to many and we’ll miss him dearly.”
Whether at home or on base, Michael loved to joke and tease those around him, most especially his kids, nieces and nephews. They couldn’t wait to have time with him and to take part in his antics. Michael’s children were his pride and joy. He most loved spending time with Amanda and his children and also enjoyed fishing, hunting, wrestling, grilling, the Vikings, pets, the beach, and staying fit.
Family that welcomes Michael home are his parents, his grandfather Ray Hare, his great-grandmother Elverna Finn, his uncles Mike and Skip Finn, his cousin Leann Morris, and his friend Dwayne McFarlane, Jr.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Amanda; his daughters Matehya and Makenna; his son Brayden; his grandmother Juanita White (Susie Finn); his grandfather Harry Morris; his sisters Krissy Morris, Deahna (Travis) Wiganowski, Brittany (Alex) Wienand/Morris; his brother Aaron (Angelle) Morris; his aunts Davine Morris and Pam Armstrong; his uncle Tony Morris his cousins: Courtney, Jerrica, Natasha, Jasmine, Tonya, and Dynell Morris; Curt, Joe and Alex Eichberg ; nieces: Azayleigha, Kierra, Audrina, Peyton and Brynn; nephews: Holden, Damion, Anthony, Robert and Ashton; Amanda’s parents Layne and Marilyn Miller, grandmother Henrietta and her siblings Layne Jr.(Krista) and Adrian Miller; his special uncle Mike Schmid and special cousins Jordan Robinson, Will Robinson, Anna Splady, Joe and JD Schmid; his special cousins Vin Brown, Christopher Phillips; and many friends.
A private service with full military honors will take place upon the return of his body to MN, with internment at the Leech Lake Veterans Cemetery.
