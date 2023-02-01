Michael W. Griffin 1947 - 2023

Michael W. Griffin, 75, passed away at home in Grand Rapids on January 28, 2023.
He was born to Michael and Faye Griffin on February 12, 1947 in Duluth, MN. He was a graduate of Moose Lake High School in Moose Lake, MN. He served in the U.S. Army in Warrenton, VA for three years and nine months, working in Military Intelligence. He played football at University of Minnesota-Duluth and completed his degree in Business Administration at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. Mike and his wife spent 32 years living and working in Alaska. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, pursuing adventures that he had read about as a child in the Outdoor Life magazine. He was active in Civil Air Patrol, Rotary Club, and Arctic Bird Dog Association and obtained his private pilot’s license. In 2018, they relocated back to Minnesota to be closer to family and longtime friends. Mike continued to pursue his love of nature, having more time to walk his two English Springer Spaniels in the woods as well as training them for bird hunting.
He is survived by Beverly, his wife of 41 years, his daughter Ashley (David) Ortiz, and grandson Michael Ortiz. He is also survived by his mother Faye Griffin, sister Mary (Ray) Beaulieu, brother Mace Griffin, nieces Sara Loucks, Sheila Buell, Susan Higgins, nephew Ben Halvorson and brother-in-law Larry (Rachel) Halvorson.
He was preceded in death by his father Michael Griffin and his brother Mark Griffin. Mike had a passion for helping people, especially the younger generation, to become involved in hunting dog sports. Memorials are suggested to the NMESSC Mike Griffin Memorial which will mentor kids with camp scholarships, youth firearms safety and dog handling. Memorials can be sent to Northern Minnesota English Springer Spaniel Club (NMESSC) for Mike Griffin Youth/Dog Mentor Program at 14752 Three Mile Road Brainerd, MN 56401
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM at St Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 PM memorial service. Pastor David N. Anderson officiating. Military honors accorded by the Grand Rapids Area Veterans.
