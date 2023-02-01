Michael W. Griffin 1947 - 2023

Michael W. Griffin, 75, passed away at home in Grand Rapids on January 28, 2023.

He was born to Michael and Faye Griffin on February 12, 1947 in Duluth, MN. He was a graduate of Moose Lake High School in Moose Lake, MN. He served in the U.S. Army in Warrenton, VA for three years and nine months, working in Military Intelligence. He played football at University of Minnesota-Duluth and completed his degree in Business Administration at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. Mike and his wife spent 32 years living and working in Alaska. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, pursuing adventures that he had read about as a child in the Outdoor Life magazine. He was active in Civil Air Patrol, Rotary Club, and Arctic Bird Dog Association and obtained his private pilot’s license. In 2018, they relocated back to Minnesota to be closer to family and longtime friends. Mike continued to pursue his love of nature, having more time to walk his two English Springer Spaniels in the woods as well as training them for bird hunting.

Tags

Recommended for you