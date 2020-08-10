Michael Robert Staskivige, of Mora, Minnesota went home to be with Jesus, peacefully, at his home on August 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 53 years old.
Mike was born on May 21, 1967 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Bob and Gloria (Berger) Staskivige. He had one sibling, Kathy Kaye Staskivige Jones who passed away in 2000. He grew up in Bovey and moved to St. Paul as an adult.
He met his wife, Dawn in 1997. He moved to Mora when they married in 2000. He has been known to say that this is when his life really began. Dawn had seven children, who Mike openly welcomed into his life. Mike and Dawn have been married for 20 years.
Mike had many hobbies including cooking, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mike had a complicated health history and always wanted to “not be defined by my disability”. He always had a sense of humor and could make “light” of any situation.
He attended Generation Church with Dawn and was grateful to find a church he truly felt comfortable in. Mike knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, where he drew his strength and hope. This provided comfort through his last days.
Mike was able to spend his final days at his home enjoying many family and friends reminiscing, visiting, and of course, telling jokes. He kept us laughing, even on his last days.
Mike is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy and mother-in-law, Eleanor.
Mike is survived by his parents Bob and Gloria Staskivige of Bovey; his wife Dawn and children, Jessica Lanphear of Kauai, Hawaii; Christine Lanphear of Isle, Minnesota; Sharon Lanphear (Russ Buesing) of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Catherine (Michael) Relitz of Mora; John Lanphear of Cambridge; Paul Lanphear of Mora; Grace Anderson (Timothy Smitley) of St Paul; 8 grandchildren, Anabelle, Willow, Jase, Peyton, Savannah, Maverick, Penelope, and Evelyn; his niece, Sarah Jones and her daughter, Arriana; nephew Danny (Dara) Jones and soon to be baby Jones; and daughter-in-his-heart (Julia).
Mike wanted to make sure and tell everyone “See, I told you I really was sick”.
A Funeral Service was held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home with Randy Mitchell officiating. Interment was in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Arrangements were by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora.