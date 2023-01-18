Michael Ray Jesperson 1966-2023

Michael Ray Jesperson, age 56 of St. Michael, Minnesota, passed away January 13, 2023.
He was born on March 2, 1966 in Edina, Minnesota to Russell and Shirley (Hasken) Jesperson. He grew up in Grand Rapids, where he graduated from high school with the class of 1984. He was proud to be a member of the state championship baseball team his senior year.
On May 23, 1987, he was joined in marriage with his high school sweetheart, Penelope Kujala in Bovey, MN. The two met while they were young teens, and they knew that they were meant to spend their lives together. They made their forever home in St. Michael in 1993 where they raised their family.
Michael was a hardworking, humble, and caring person. He had an incredible work ethic and always put in his best effort on the job; his skills are unmatched and he will be hard to replace. He was a man of intention, whether it was forming lifelong relationships, or simply doing basic tasks, he did things with a purpose.
He absolutely loved music, especially U2 and Bruce Springsteen. He attended many concerts, and also had a love for Minnesota sports. He was a big Twins and Gopher fan, and of course, a Vikings fan. Michael helped his grandsons learn and appreciate the game of baseball by personally coaching them. He loved spending as much time as he could with them and sharing his baseball passion.
He is preceded in death by his father, Russell Jesperson; and grandparents Edna Jesperson, Lewis Jesperson, and Richard & Cleone Hasken.
Michael is survived by his wife, Penny; children, Amanda Marilyn (Kenny) Schmidt, Kathryn Teresa (Cameron Johnson) Jesperson; grandchildren, Pacey, Porter Mikael, and Marilyn; mother, Shirley Jesperson Carpenter; siblings, Natalie (Sandy) Hoff, Teresa Jesperson (Stephens), Jeffrey Jesperson, Susan (Bryan) Bocht, and Ross Jesperson; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family who will be creating a ‘Papa Michael for the love of baseball’ baseball fund in Michael’s name.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael/Albertville. Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM with visitation one hour prior at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael/Albertville. Interment will follow. The family encourages family and friends to wear Gopher, Twins apparel or their favorite band shirts at the service to honor Michael.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com