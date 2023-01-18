Michael Ray Jesperson 1966-2023

Michael Ray Jesperson, age 56 of St. Michael, Minnesota, passed away January 13, 2023.

He was born on March 2, 1966 in Edina, Minnesota to Russell and Shirley (Hasken) Jesperson. He grew up in Grand Rapids, where he graduated from high school with the class of 1984. He was proud to be a member of the state championship baseball team his senior year.

