Michael Paul Demarais 1947-2022

Michael Paul Demarais, age 74, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Rochester, MN after a 14-year battle with cancers.

Michael was born in 1947 to Angela and Kermit Demarais in Grand Rapids, MN, the second of four boys. Mike attended Grand Rapids High School and was drafted to the United States Army in 1969. He was stationed in South Korea on the DMZ where our military veterans were exposed to agent orange. Upon returning from Korea, he attended Minneapolis Vo-Tech school and received his electrician degree. Mike married the love of his life, Kathleen Yost, on June 3, 1978. Mike and Kathy along with his younger brother, Pat, and his wife, Michelle, spent numerous years on the road traveling and working in various states as union construction electricians. They then settled back in Grand Rapids. Mike was proud of his 50-year electrical career and was a fiercely dedicated member of the IBEW 292 Electrical Union out of Minneapolis. He cared deeply about his brothers and sisters of the IBEW. Mike often shared stories of his travels with his buddies.

