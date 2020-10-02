Michael Patrick Shannon, age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, October 1st, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.
Michael graduated from Grand Rapids High School then studied engineering at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany. After his discharge, he returned to Minnesota where he worked in the Itasca County Engineering Department for 25 years.
Mike was a skilled woodworker and he loved hunting, fishing, camping, hiking in the desert, exploring, gardening and spending winters in Arizona where he and Teri developed many close friendships. Michael and Teri put many miles on their Harleys throughout the years as they toured the United States and Canada. Michael’s greatest joy was his children and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents Jack and Elizabeth Shannon and his sister, Jean (Danielson) Shannon.
Michael is survived by his wife of 49 years, Teri; daughter, Tamara (Jessie) Shannon; son, Casey (Darcy) Shannon; brother, Larry (Wendy) Shannon; and four grandchildren, Jack, Hazel (Oscar), Olivia and Hugh.
No services will be held at this time per Michael’s request.
“No matter where you go, there you are.”
