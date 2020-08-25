Michael Patrick Murphy, age 77, of Hill City, MN passed peacefully on August 18, 2020, at Grand Village Nursing Home, in Grand Rapids, MN.
Michael was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 02, 1943, to Joseph and Lillian Murphy. Soon after leaving Robbinsdale High School, he began his long career in public service. He joined the Army and was stationed in the state of Washington for two years. He then moved to Hayward, WI where he started his career in law enforcement, first as police officer for the city, then a deputy sheriff for Sawyer County. Mike continued his career path in law enforcement as the chief of police in Harlem, MT. While there, he obtained the positions of Federal Marshal, and a Deputy Special Officer in the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs.
In 1974 he moved to Hill City, MN where he served as the Chief of Police for 26 years. During that time, he attended the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Police Training. He also was a longtime member of the Hill City Fire Department, where during part of his tenure, he was the Fire Marshal. He attended many training opportunities as a fireman as well - his favorite being the National Fire Academy in Emmetsburg, MD. He was a certified Minnesota Fire Service Instructor.
Mike also took pride in being a member of the Hill City Area Lions Club. Shortly before retirement from law enforcement, Mike added to his service to the community when he was elected fifth district commissioner for Aitkin County.
After retirement from these positions, Mike was not done helping the public. He moved to Arnegard, ND and was appointed chief of police after being an instrumental part of the creation of the newly founded police department. Mike assisted Arnegard and the surrounding communities by securing monies through the grant process to provide support for the improvement of the infrastructure and the working conditions and housing for the essential workers.
Mike is remembered for his contagious laugh, kind words and most full, amazing smile which we will never forget. He loved science fiction movies, history and reading. He enjoyed spending time with colleagues, friends, and grandchildren.
Mike influenced and mentored many. He has touched a lot of souls with his kind heart and helped many to find solace during difficult times. He helped children feel safe and protected. Peace be with him.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lillian Johnson and father, Joseph Murphy, and one granddaughter, Patience Marie. He is survived by his mother, Lillian; brother, James; sister, Kathy; wife, Debra; sons, David “Butch” (Kye); Mark; and Ben; daughters, Maggie, Shelby, Rochelle, Sarah. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00PM at United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00PM Memorial Service. Rev. Jim Crecelius will officiate. The celebration of Mike’s life will continue at 4:00PM at Knuckleheads Bar & Grill, Hill City, MN.
We encourage and welcome your sharing of your thoughts and favorite stories of history that Mike has left with us.