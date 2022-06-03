Michael P. Riley 1938-2022

Michael “Iron Mike” Riley passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the age of 84, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with as much humor as possible. Despite the pain, Mike came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Mike was born in 1938 in Young America, MN to Thomas and Delphine (Stolz) Riley. In 1944 the family moved to Floodwood, MN so Thomas could pursue his teaching career and that is where Mike spent his childhood with his brothers, Thomas, Robert, and sister, Susan, who preceded him in death.
Mike graduated from Floodwood High School in 1956. He was known for attending the annual Catfish Days Parade, driving his old vehicles with a “Class of ‘56” banner and enjoying all the attention. After high school, Mike owned and operated a gas station in Floodwood for a few years; giving away too much gas to make any money.
In 1959, Mike joined the United States Navy and was trained as an Engineman. Learning to maintain and operate the ship’s diesel engines led to his lifelong hobby of fixing up old vehicles and tractors, making them run like a top. During his 4-year stint in the Navy, Mike obtained the rank of E-5 or Second-Class Petty Officer while serving his time on the USS York County (LST-1175). While on York County, he cruised the Mediterranean Sea and participated in the Cuban Missile Blockade, keeping the Ruskies at bay.
After leaving the Navy, Mike started his career as an Ironworker in the Local Ironworkers 512 and retired in 1993. Mike worked wherever he could to support his large family, from Maine to California, even in Alaska, making friends wherever he landed…and some enemies. He was the consummate practical joker and sometimes his humor was not appreciated like he thought it would be.
Mike married Judith Crowe in 1965 in Grand Rapids, MN. While their marriage ended along his journey, they still remained friends until he passed, living as neighbors for over 25 years. Together they raised their family of six children on Sugar Lake in Cohasset, MN.
He is survived by Judy; his daughters, Lynn (Matt) Heizler, Kimberly (Jeff) Tillman, Susan (Ken) Hembre; sons, Steven (Lana) Riley, Scott (Laurie) Austin, Michael (Shannon) Riley, Jr, Joseph (Carrie) Riley. They were all by his side as he moved on which they are all very thankful for. Mike is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 am on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Pastor Marva Jean Hutchens, officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Floodwood, MN. There will also be a celebration of life at 1:00 pm at Savanna Portage (102 E Hwy 2, Floodwood, MN 55736).
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.