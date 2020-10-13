Michael Joseph Marok, age 59, of Bovey, MN, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Michael was born on April 23, 1961 in Grand Rapids, MN to Daniel and Kathleen (Madson) Marok. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1979 and continued his education at a technical college. After attaining his degree, he moved first to Florida, and later Wisconsin, before returning to the Grand Rapids area to open his business, “Norcotronics.”
Mike enjoyed being a business owner and lived by the motto: “work hard, play harder.” He had a passion for music and playing the drums and loved rocking out with his friends. The thing he cherished most in life was time spent with his daughter, Kaley. Mike was giving to a fault and had a strong sense of faith. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and valued his relationship with the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Marok.
Michael is survived by his daughter; Kaley (Tyler Pynnonen) Marok of Bovey, MN, mother; Kathleen Marok of Dubuque, IA, sisters; Teresa (Jerry) Ganser of Farmington, MN, Marybeth (Mark) Wagner of Dubuque, IA, Patricia Bergman (special friend John Lewis) of Champlin, MN, Becky (Mark) Cieslewicz of Green Bay, WI, Jeanette (Greg) Smith of Eau Claire, WI, brothers; Tom (Pam) Marok of Soldotna, AK, Bob (Blanche) Marok of Fairbanks, AK, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and many other loved ones.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN, followed by the 1:00PM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Mike inspired those who knew him with his favorite quote, “Begin. The rest is easy,” and he will be dearly missed by those he left behind.
