Michael Grinde, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Mike was born to Ervin and Betty (Nielsen) Grinde on March 18, 1947 in Grand Rapids, MN. He attended school in Grand Rapids, graduating in 1965. After attending ICC for a short time, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1966. He received basic training in San Diego before attending the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Memphis, TN. Mike was married to Linda LaTarte in the fall of 1968, and was hired by Blandin Paper Company that same fall. Mike worked at many different positions in the mill during his 34 years there until his retirement in 2002.
Mike had many hobbies and interests in his lifetime. Hunting and fishing, of course, but also woodworking, birdwatching, tending to his lawn, and many years of traveling to Arizona to escape the winter cold. Mike’s main love was for his family and friends. He enjoyed the small gatherings far more than being with large crowds. Holidays, birthdays, and the annual fish fries were what he enjoyed the most. Any chance to tell or listen to a funny story, share a bit of advice, or push for family tradition were never passed up.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Sharon Lee; and just recently his youngest daughter, Kim Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife and best friend of nearly 52 years, Linda; daughters, Michelle (Rick) Harris, Carissa (Craig) Hegrenes, and Tami (James) Moore; 14 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In honor of Mike’s wishes, no funeral service will be held sat this time.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.