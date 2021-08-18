Michael Edward Hurlbut, Jr. 1991 - 2021

Michael Edward Hurlbut, Jr., died unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2021, at the age of 29 in a motorcycle accident near his home.
Michael is survived by his wife and daughter, Tia and Betty Hurlbut; his parents Michael Hurlbut, Sr., Louise and James Carlisle; grandparents Bob Despiegelaere (Liz Farmer); siblings Michelle Conrad, Angie (bill) bell, Amy (Scott) Danley, Jessica Helleckson, Karla Foix, Sandra (Justin) Parise, Michaelyn Hurlbut, Jeremy (Ashlea) Brockway; step-siblings Jamie and Shaunda Carlisle; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles cousins and many friends.
Michael was born Aug. 27, 1991 in Grand Rapids, MN to Michael Hurlbut, Sr., and Louise Carlisle. After high school, Michael graduated from Hibbing Technical College with a degree in Diesel Mechanics. This degree landed him a job with CN Railroad in Proctor and brought him to reisde in Superior, Wis., where fate would have him meet the love of his life, Tia.
Mike and Tia had a love for each other that everyone could see. Together, they had Betty Lynn in 2016 and married in 2017. The trio have adventured around the states living in Indiana and then moving to Arizona.
In addition to his love for his wife and daughter, Michael enjoyed Budweiser, motorcycles, loud engines and big smoky burnouts. His humor and quick wit made him instantly loved by everyone he met. Always the first to crack a joke, that would have an entire room erupt into laughter.
He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. His zest for life and larger than life personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of his parents Louise and James Carlisle, Saturday, Aug. 28, 12 p.m., 69598 Great River Road, Jacobson, MN 55752.