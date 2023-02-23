Michael Edward Hurlbut passed away at age 74 on Feb. 21, 2023, at Grand village Grand Rapids, MN, with family by his side.

Mike was born on Sept. 26, 1949, in Grand Rapids, to Donald and Lroriane Hurlbut. He was a great son, brother, dad, grandpa and great grandpay who will be missed dearly. Mike was also Grandpa Mike ot many other kids. No matter where he went he was always the biggest kid there and all the kids loved Grandpa Mike.

