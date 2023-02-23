Michael Edward Hurlbut passed away at age 74 on Feb. 21, 2023, at Grand village Grand Rapids, MN, with family by his side.
Mike was born on Sept. 26, 1949, in Grand Rapids, to Donald and Lroriane Hurlbut. He was a great son, brother, dad, grandpa and great grandpay who will be missed dearly. Mike was also Grandpa Mike ot many other kids. No matter where he went he was always the biggest kid there and all the kids loved Grandpa Mike.
Mike was in the Army and was a vietnam Vet from 1967-1969. He worked for several years as a mier at Lindgreenway Mines and Mill Annex Mine. Later, he was employed at Blandin Paper Company. After retirement Mike could always be found with his kids or grandkids.
Mike is survived by four daughters Michele Contrad, Angie (Bill) Bell, Amy (Scott) Danley and Michaelyn (ryen) Hurlbut; one son Jeremy (Ashlea) Brockway; a brother Kenny (Lisa) Hurlbut; one sister Bonnie Pruett; grandkids Sierra Conrad, Emily and Amanda Bell, Spencer, Alex and Alyvia Danley, Warren Mclouden, Isabella Hurlbut, Otto Kuusisto and Erik Rouix, William, Wesley and Alden Brockway.
Family will be hosting a service at the VFW (1212 NW 4th St., Grand Rapids, MN) on Saturday, March 4. Visitation 10-11 a.m., with service at 11 a.m. and luncheon to follow.