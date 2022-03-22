Michael E. Bunes 1945-2022

Michael E. “Bunzie” Bunes, age 76, of Bovey, MN passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Michael was born in 1945 to Jeffrey and Blanche (Woolsey) Bunes in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up in the Balsam area and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1963. Mike was employed for 11 years at MNDOT prior to working at The Blandin Paper Company where he retired in 2005. He also worked as a paramedic for Meds 1, and with Bunes Boring with his sons. Mike was a past member of the Balsam Fire Department, is currently a member of the DAV Chapter 13, VFW 1720, the Eagles, Grand Rapids Gun Club, and Lawron Trail Riders.
Mike was one of the hardest working men you’d ever meet. He gave 100% in everything he did. Mike was a proud veteran, having served his country in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He continued to support the servicemen and women of our area and country. Mike loved snowmobiling, being on his Harley, trapshooting, billiards with the VFW Pool League, traveling, dancing, wood working, playing cards and deer camp (one shot), and cutting firewood. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage. Mike ran in Grandma’s Marathon four times. He loved his family and friends very much, and will be missed greatly.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Bunes; brother-in-law, Ole DeMars; mothers-in-law, Glennyce Fossen and Jeanette Bluntach.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Bluntach) Bunes; sons, Taylor (Sue Will) Bunes, Eric (Heather) Bunes, Mike (Rachel) Johnson; first wife, Wanda (John Neumiller); sister, Katie DeMars; and grandchildren, Kalli, Cole, Freja, Maddie, Parker, Rorey, Lacey, Danica, and Samantha; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lawron Town Hall on March 28, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 3:00, with military honors being presented at 12:00 PM. A burial at Balsam Township Cemetery, Bovey, MN. will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.