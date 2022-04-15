Merlaine Taylor 1939-2022

Merlaine “Ainy” Taylor, age 82 of Grand Rapids passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 12, 2022, of a heart attack.
Born in 1939, Merlaine was the daughter of Mary M. (Bultnick) and Gordon L. Kraft. Ainy was born and raised in Canby, Minnesota graduating with the Canby High School Class of 1957. Soon after graduation, Ainy met the love of her life and her life-long dance partner, Winston “Winnie” Taylor at a local dance hall. They were united in marriage 6 months later. In 1970, Ainy and Winnie moved with their four children to Grand Rapids, Minnesota where they raised their family on the beautiful shores of Pokegama Lake. Ainy spent hours admiring the view of the lake and its wildlife describing the view to be like, “her very own movie theatre.” Ainy worked as a bookkeeper for different retail businesses referring to herself as a “Gal Friday”. Her family would describe her as a caring and attentive mom whole heartedly gave of herself to encourage, support, and care for her children and grandchildren.
In 1986, Ainy was diagnosed with Guillan-Barré Sydrome (GBS) , and worked hard to regain her speech and mobility. During her recovery, Winnie promised that they would “dance for the rest of their lives”. After recovering, she became involved in Toastmasters International where she became a polished public speaker volunteering as a liaison and ambassador for GBS. And as promised, Ainy and Winnie learned to polka and loved it so much they attended polka festivals throughout the US and Canada traveling from each location in their motorhome. In 1996, Ainy and Winnie were crowned royalty as Queen and King of Polka Lovers Klub of America. Ainy was an avid volunteer! From being a Campfire Girls leader to being president of the hospital auxillary, she loved helping in any way she could from pushing patients in wheelchairs to providing hand-knitted hat with tassels for the newborns, and serving at St. Joseph’s funeral luncheons.
Ainy loved music and performance and sang with the Grand Rapids Sweet Adelines and performed in Showboat. She was a great shot as a deer hunter, enjoyed spear fishing, and water skiing. Ainy was an avid family historian who captured detailed family genealogy in her 3-ring binders, loved Siamese cats, and was very crafty creating custom accessories, gifts, and making clothing alterations.
She will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of 61 years, Winston; children, Rita (Chuck) LaPlant, Gordon (Susan) Taylor, Jeffrey (Staci) Taylor, and Pamela Boyer; eight grandchildren, Carmen, Dylan (Heather), Nichole (Robert), Merlaine “Lainey”, Steven, Norah, Eliza, and Morgen; brother, Lawrence Kraft; half-sister, Deanna Stephenson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Merlaine was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Mary Kraft; stepmother, Edna Kraft; and sister Rosemarie “Tootie” Nomeland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 9:00 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be held in Harris Cemetery at a late date. Memorials preferred to GBS/CIDP Foundation International, 375 East Elm Street Suite 101, Conshohocken, PA 19428 (www.gbs-cidp.org/donate).
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.