Melvyn (Mel) Stanley Rustad passed away September 5, 2020 in Edmond, Oklahoma. He was 80 years old. Born in Hibbing, MN 5/12/1940. He was the son of Stanley and Marie Anderson Rustad.
Mel graduated from Deer River High School. He attended the Minnesota School of Business to pursue a business degree. He was at the top of his field and was even a part of writing a law in Oklahoma pertaining to insurance companies.
Mel enlisted in the army Dec. 18 1961 where he served for 6 years. He was the team chief for group 05C40, as well as part of Minnesota ARNG from 1961-1965.
Mel worked as office manager at Manufaturers Life Inc., then joined US Financial and eventually landed at Taber Brokerage, where he worked with life insurance.
While in college he met his beautiful wife Marlys Christine Johnson. After dating for many years they were married in 1965. Two sons were born to them, Eric Melvyn and Todd Allyn.
Mel and Marlys traveled extensively and lived in many various places all over the US. Mel entertained his grandchildren with tales of living in rural Minnesota. Mel took his children on numerous trips to visit Minnesota. He spent a lot of time with son Eric and with his grandchildren taking them on camping trips to his gold claim in New Mexico.
Mel was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his wife Marlys, father Stanley Rustad, mother Marie Skola, sister Sharyn Lutterman and brother Allyn Rustad.
Mel is survived by his children, Eric Melvyn (Nikki), Todd Allyn (Tabitha), siblings Carolyn Shadley, Deer River, Paul Rustad, Cohasset and Sandra Rustad, Jacobson. His 4 beloved grandchildren Skye Marlys, Todd Justin, Riley Mose and Callan Eric. Brother and sister in law Mr. & Mrs. Roger Johnson, numerous nieces and nephews. Longtime friend Harlan Smith. Graveside service was held in Edmond, OK. Obituary written and read by granddaughter Skye. Military Honors & presentation of Flag. Tapps played by Collen, grandson.
Mel was a kind soul, he was there when they needed him.