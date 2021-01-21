Melody Haaland, age 61, of Grand Rapids, MN, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Buxton, ND.
Following all Covid-19 safety protocols, social distancing will be practiced, and all must wear a mask to participate.
