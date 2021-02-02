Melody Haaland 1959 - 2021

Melody Haaland, age 61, of Grand Rapids, MN, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her home.
Melody Rae, the daughter of Arnold and MarLeone (Olson) Gunderson, was born on February 19, 1959 in Breckenridge, MN. She grew up with her family in Ada, MN. She attended school in Ada and later at Oak Grove, after which she earned her LPN degree from Alexandria Technical College. In 1977, Melody was united in marriage to Miles Haaland and together they were blessed with two children, Myla and Monty. They lived in various communities throughout MN but returned to the Ada area before divorcing. Melody dutifully worked as a night shift LPN nurse for the Halstad Living Center for many years. She was later employed by Trans Systems, being one of their first female semi drivers. Melody shared her life with Allen “Peppy” Haaland for over 20 years, living on the Haaland home farm for much of their time together. Several years ago, Melody moved to Grand Rapids to make her home.
Melody had a shining and playful personality. She had an adventurous spirit and was never afraid to take a chance. She played the banjo with her family band and held many titles as an accomplished Mudrunner – she said she loved the adrenaline rush. Melody loved the feel of sunshine on her skin, and in her younger years, was known to skinny dip and sunbath whenever she could sneak away. She had a huge heart that was especially soft for animals, children, and the elderly. Melody used her LPN training to care for her mother in hospice until she passed. Although she had a very complicated medical picture and struggled with chemical dependency, Melody always kept a smile on her face. Her sense of humor kept many of those around her in stitches! She loved wearing silly hats and hamming it up with friends and family. She was dedicated to the Teen Challenge program and used her experiences to support others. Melody had very strong faith in God and was very proud of her mission trip with Teen Challenge to Africa helping those less fortunate than herself. Melody loved secondhand shops, collecting decorative tins, writing, and had a knack of finding new ways to use tools and equipment. She also liked gardening and canning, telling stories, and visiting with family and friends. May her beautiful memory live on in all who loved her.
Melody is survived by her father, Arnold Gunderson of Ada, MN; her daughter, Myla (Jim) Todahl of Fertile, MN; her son, Monty (Kristen) Haaland, of Climax, MN; four grandchildren: Marianna, Tatianna, James, and Thorjus; two sisters: Marshalaa (Dennis) Wagner of Carver, MN, and Crystal (Mike) Lambert of Gilbert, AZ; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, MarLeone; and two brothers, Arlon and Darrell.
A public visitation was held from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley, MN. The funeral service began at 3:00 pm. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Buxton, ND at a later date.
For those that were not able to attend in person, Melody’s funeral service video will be available for viewing at www.andersonfamilyfh.com, within Melody’s obituary page.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home Twin Valley, Minn., www.andersonfamilyfh.com.