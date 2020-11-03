Melodi Ann Vohs, age 70, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Melodi was born on September 2, 1950 to Josephine Vohs in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1968. Melodi then completed the Nurses Aid program at Itasca Community College.
Melodi was a wonderful caretaker with a great love for all people. Throughout her life, she not only worked in nursing homes but also worked as a personal care attendant and nanny. She had a gentle, kind, and thoughtful nature which comforted others. Her favorite Psalm, the 23rd Psalm, was her approach to life “The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want”.
Melodi was preceded in death by her mother and her brother, Dennis. She will be missed by relatives, friends, and especially her adopted family and their grandchildren, Brianna and Mikkayla, whom she helped raise.
Per Melodi’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.