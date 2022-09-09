Melisa Jo “Missy” Aimee Wourms 1984 - 2022

Melisa Jo “Missy” Aimee Wourms, born Jan. 20, 1984, in Grand Rapids, Minn. Missy was taken from us much too soon from complications of kidney disease and calciphylaxis on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Missy graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2002. She went on to study psychology and worked for Advocates for Family Peace and, most recently, Compass North, Minn. Missy was passionate about helping others and her work reflected that passion.
Missy was the most devoted, proud and loving mama to Drake (15) and Zoe (11). Missy is survived by her children, parents Scott and Linda Hamilton, fiancé Benn Dunnel, second mom Karen Peterson, step-sisters Majesta and Casey, Aunties Patty and Wanda and many cousins and extended family. Along with her close friends Jesse, Missy (wifey), Bob, Todd, Tara and so many other incredible friends.
Preceding her in death were her PePe and MeMe, Terry and Josie Wourms, her beloved grandparents.
Missy will be greatly missed by so many people. No matter if you knew her for five minutes or her whole life, you immediately knew there was no one like her. She was one of a kind. She made everywhere she went a better and brighter place to be with her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, outgoing personality, sarcasm and quick wit. She touched the lives of so many ppeople with her heart of gold, positivity, fighting spirit and strength. Missy lived her life to the fullest, no matter the medical challenges she faced and loved harder than anyone.
Missy requested no formal funeral services, she wanted those that loved her to come together and celebrate her life. Per her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at the Cohasset Community Center in Cohasset, MN.
A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Thank you to the many doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic for caring for Missy so wonderfully over the last few weeks.
