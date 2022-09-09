Melisa Jo “Missy” Aimee Wourms 1984 - 2022

Melisa Jo “Missy” Aimee Wourms, born Jan. 20, 1984, in Grand Rapids, Minn. Missy was taken from us much too soon from complications of kidney disease and calciphylaxis on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. 

Missy graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2002. She went on to study psychology and worked for Advocates for Family Peace and, most recently, Compass North, Minn. Missy was passionate about helping others and her work reflected that passion.

