Maybeth Olson 1952- 2021

Maybeth Olson, age 68, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN.
Maybeth was born in 1952 to Howard and Marilyn McDowell in Chisholm, MN. She graduated from Chisholm High School and went on to attend Hibbing Junior College and St. Cloud State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in sociology. She worked as a paraprofessional for ISD 318 for over 30 years. Maybeth was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Olson on September 7, 1974, in Chisholm, MN.
As a champion of social justice with a large, kind, and very liberal heart, Maybeth was a dedicated volunteer with Project Care, and a proud supporter of KAXE Radio Station and the Itasca County DFL Office. Maybeth always rooted for the underdog. She had a strong spiritual devotion and was a lifelong teacher and learner. But it was her grandchildren that brought her the most joy; she loved spending time with them, from baking and playing games to reading stories and doing yardwork. Maybeth had such a large network of friends and touched so many families in this community; she will always have a special place in so many people’s hearts.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald, in 2008; brother, Patrick Kealy McDowell; and niece, Hannah Beth Dieter.
Maybeth is survived by her daughters, Brianne (Steve Wagner) Solem of Cohasset, MN, and Laura (Noah) Czech of Little Falls, MN; sisters, Collette (Richard) Zakovich, Mary (Michael) Dieter, Margaret (Bill) O’Neill, Megan (Stephan) Rathsack; brother, Kevin (Megan) McDowell; and grandchildren, Benjamin and Graham Solem, and Eiley and Greta Czech.
Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021, at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN, followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
In Lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Grand Itasca Foundation or Project Care.
