Maxine Y. Lathrop, age 88, passed away peacefully with family by her side from complications of dementia on November 16, 2020 at Sugarbrook Villa Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN.
Maxine was born on August 12th, 1932 to Otto and Eleanor Zwingelberg in Grand Rapids, MN. Maxine graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1950. Maxine met her future husband of nearly 70 years at the Bovey Farmer’s Day celebration in September of 1949. Maxine and Burton Lathrop were united in marriage on December 1st, 1950 in Grand Rapids. From that day on they were an inseparable pair.
They started a family in January 1952, with the birth of their first born. Through the years their family grew, and Burt and Maxine raised six children. Maxine was a devoted wife and mother. Everyone that knew Maxine knew she gave her heart and soul to her family.
Maxine and Burt owned Lathrop’s Saw, Services, and Sales in the 1970s in Grand Rapids before moving to the west coast in 1978. Maxine worked as a pre-school assistant teacher in Lacey Washington before returning to Minnesota in 1983. Maxine and Burt traveled a lot living in Oregon, California, and the Twin Cities before settling in the Brainerd Lakes area and eventually returning back to Hill City and Grand Rapids.
Over the years and raising their children, Maxine and Burt never veered very far from each other. As children we remember seeing Mom and Dad hug, kiss, and show each other affection on a daily basis. They were meant for each other. No words can describe how great of a role model Maxine was to her children, grandchildren, and her great children. Maxine loved and she was loved!
Maxine was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Sobtzak, her parents Otto and Eleanor, and her daughter in-law, Brenda Lathrop.
Maxine is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Burt along with their children Steve (Lois) Lathrop of Hill City, MN, Lynn (Larry) LeSarge of Newberg, Oregon, Greg Lathrop of Duluth, MN, David Lathrop of Silver City, New Mexico, Patrick (Rachel) Lathrop of Brainerd, MN, and Patti Hansen and family from Fort Mill, South Carolina. Maxine is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at Hill City Assembly of God Church with Pastor Lisa Jordan officiating. A cremation burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date as well as a celebration of life that everyone is invited to in the summer of 2021.
