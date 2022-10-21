Maxine Maki 1929-2022

Maxine Maki, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MN.
Maxine was born December 25, 1929, to Henry and Lillian (Kastonek) Olson in Grand Rapids. She was one of seven children, and her family affectionately called their “Little Christmas Doll”.
Maxine married Rayno Maki on June 12, 1948. She co-owned Maki Body Shop with her husband and worked with him for over 30 years. She managed the bookkeeping. Upon retirement they traveled through the United States in their motorhome. They made Casa Grande, Arizona their winter home.
Maxine loved music. This passion began at an early age when she played the violin in the school orchestra from 3rd to 9th grade, played the trumpet in the 5th grade, and marched with the city band. Her stereo often had classical music playing as well as other musical genres. She was an avid reader, often reading 4-5 books a week. She shared this passion with others by giving them her books. Maxine was very generous and not only shared her books but just about anything she owned. If you liked it, it became yours! She enjoyed her quarter horse, Salty Jeff and won many trophies showing him. She became very active in the Itasca Sunset Saddle club and was the club secretary for several years. Maxine loved birds and gladly shared her knowledge with anyone showing an interest. Fishing was truly a passion. They camped at Winnie for several weeks a year and if weather allowed, they fished daily. There usually was a summer trip to Canada for walleyes and it was always a success. Hunting was another favorite activity and included grouse, pheasant, and deer. In the winter, snowmobiling was the past time. She also enjoyed crafts which included sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Maxine was a very witty, beautiful woman with a great sense of humor, and she will always be remembered for that. She loved family and was so very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They brought her much joy.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 74 years, Rayno Maki; daughters, Diane (Bob) Davis, Nancy (Lee Salazar) Maki, and Timarie Maki; sons, Kevin Maki and Brian (Kelly) Maki; grandchildren, Ryan (Meade) Davis, Marissa Davis, Laura (Shane) Prunty, Lindie Maki (Dustin Peterson), Kara Salazar, and Dylan (Taylor) Maki; great-grandchildren, Paul Davis, Sierra Prunty, Hudson Prunty, and Cole Prunty; her brother, Ole (Barb) Olson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kailey Anne Maki; parents, Henry and Lillian Olson; her sisters Edith Grossell, Iris Herschbach, and Kathleen Casey; and her brothers, Henry and William Olson.
The memorial service was held at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN. Inurnment will take place at Wildwood Cemetery, in Cohasset, MN.
