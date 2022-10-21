Maxine Maki 1929-2022

Maxine Maki, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MN. 

Maxine was born December 25, 1929, to Henry and Lillian (Kastonek) Olson in Grand Rapids. She was one of seven children, and her family affectionately called their “Little Christmas Doll”.  

